BREAKING: Disgruntled Walmart employee responsible shooting at Virginia store, law enforcement official says

Gunman kills at least six at Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia

At least seven people died in a shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, on Wednesday night, including the gunman. NBC News’ Julie Tsirkin has the details. Nov. 23, 2022

