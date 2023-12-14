IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    ‘Maduro is an outlaw’ Guyana President Irfaan Ali speaks out against Venezuela

    09:50
  • UP NEXT

    Inside a Gaza tent city housing displaced Palestinians near Egypt border

    01:54

  • Video shows child’s body carried through Gaza floodwater

    00:22

  • U.S. and Israel increasingly isolated amid growing calls for a cease-fire

    04:02

  • Dozens injured as Kyiv comes under Russian bombardment for a second time this week

    01:00

  • COP28 climate talks end in agreement to transition away from fossil fuels

    01:19

  • Israeli military videos said to show strikes in Lebanon, Syria and West Bank

    00:41

  • A rare look at America’s new technology to counter China’s space threat

    03:14

  • Biden says Israel is losing support amid ground offensive in Gaza

    02:55

  • Zelenskyy makes urgent plea to Congress for more aid in war against Russia

    03:06

  • Full interview: Released hostage held by Hamas recounts harrowing experience

    07:19

  • Watch: Polish politician uses fire extinguisher on Hanukkah candles

    01:16

  • Displaced Gazans fear their next stop may be the Sinai Desert

    01:10

  • Argentina’s new president warns nation of drastic measures to save economy

    03:19

  • Amazon workers say they were exploited by labor supply and recruiting firms

    04:06

  • Released hostage says others held by Hamas ‘need to get out today’ otherwise they ‘won’t live’

    03:04

  • Hostage released by Hamas speaks out about concerns for others still held captive

    00:34

  • Royal curtains recycled into kimonos to benefit king's charity

    02:00

  • Palestinians stage general strike in solidarity with Gaza's besieged population

    00:48

  • New Argentine president Javier Milei speaks to his supporters

    01:02

NBC News NOW

‘Maduro is an outlaw’ Guyana President Irfaan Ali speaks out against Venezuela

09:50

Guyana President Mohamed Irfaan Ali spoke out against Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro during an interview with NBC News’ Tom Llamas, saying that Maduro is an "outlaw" and that his country will not give an inch of of land to Venezuela.Dec. 14, 2023

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    ‘Maduro is an outlaw’ Guyana President Irfaan Ali speaks out against Venezuela

    09:50
  • UP NEXT

    Inside a Gaza tent city housing displaced Palestinians near Egypt border

    01:54

  • Video shows child’s body carried through Gaza floodwater

    00:22

  • U.S. and Israel increasingly isolated amid growing calls for a cease-fire

    04:02

  • Dozens injured as Kyiv comes under Russian bombardment for a second time this week

    01:00

  • COP28 climate talks end in agreement to transition away from fossil fuels

    01:19
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All