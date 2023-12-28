IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Drone video shows remote part of Navajo Nation, Wide Ruins

    01:42
    Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison after serving 7 years for mother’s murder

    02:03
    House demolished where four Idaho students were murdered

    02:10

  • Photographer Cecil Williams to expend South Carolina’s civil rights museum

    01:35

  • Wrong-way crash in Texas leaves six members of one family dead

    01:42

  • Colorado GOP asks Supreme Court to hear Trump primary eligibility case

    05:48

  • Democratic mayors ask for federal help over buses transporting migrants

    02:21

  • YouTuber opens missing person cold case from 2013

    02:33

  • Driverless cars immune from traffic tickets when breaking rules of the road, investigation reveals

    03:37

  • New details of the devastating Lahaina wildfire that killed over 100 people

    03:02

  • Old wallet found in Atlanta’s Plaza Theatre returned to owner’s family decades later

    01:50

  • Fishermen discover man trapped in mangled truck under Indiana highway

    01:39

  • Severe weather causing travel delays across country

    02:32

  • From 1988: The Smothers Brothers on their controversial firing from CBS

    04:00

  • Bodies found in San Antonio believed to be missing pregnant teen and boyfriend

    01:51

  • Man accused of stabbing teen tourists at Grand Central charged with hate crimes

    01:30

  • Parents describe moment they found son unwrapping Christmas presents at 3 a.m.

    01:18

  • 'It’s a miracle’: Indiana men find driver trapped in car after crash

    02:30

  • Ye posts apology after recent anti-semitic comments 

    03:02

  • Search continues for Alaska woman who disappeared under river ice

    02:15

Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison after serving 7 years for mother’s murder

02:03

Blanchard had been serving a 10-year sentence on a second-degree murder charge for the 2015 slaying of her mother, Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard.Dec. 28, 2023

