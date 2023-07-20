IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    How habit replacement could help with nail-biting, skin picking

    01:51
How habit replacement could help with nail-biting, skin picking

01:51

A study suggests gentle touching called habit replacement may help those that bite their nails or pick their skin. NBC News’ Dr. Akshay Syal explains how this technique could change habits.July 20, 2023

