Haiti declares state of emergency amid escalating violence and prison break
    Haiti declares state of emergency amid escalating violence and prison break

Haiti declares state of emergency amid escalating violence and prison break

Haitian authorities declared a 72-hour state of emergency along with a nightly curfew after armed gangs stormed two of the country's largest prisons and freed thousands of inmates. The prison break comes as the nation grapples with incessant violence.March 5, 2024

