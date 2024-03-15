IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Haitian Americans fearing for relatives amid violence in homeland
March 15, 202404:41
    Haitian Americans fearing for relatives amid violence in homeland

Haitian Americans fearing for relatives amid violence in homeland

04:41

Amid a growing humanitarian crisis in the nation of Haiti, NBC News' Guad Venegas spoke with Haitian Americans in Miami's Little Haiti neighborhood who are desperate to speak with family members back in their home country after gang violence has run rampant. March 15, 2024

