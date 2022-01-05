Haitian prime minister survives assassination attempt
01:48
Share this -
copied
A gunman ambushed Haiti’s Prime Minister and acting President Ariel Henry in a failed assassination plot just months after assassins killed Haiti’s last president in his own home. NBC News’ Rehema Ellis reports.Jan. 5, 2022
Newlywed wife donates kidney to husband
02:28
Now Playing
Haitian prime minister survives assassination attempt
01:48
UP NEXT
New Hampshire girl last seen in 2019 just now reported missing
03:07
Family speaks out after 6-year-old hospitalized for 18 days with Covid
04:56
California judge tosses lawsuit against Nirvana over 'Nevermind' album cover
04:55
How 3D printers could be used to solve the U.S. housing crisis