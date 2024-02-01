IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Haley calls Trump and Biden 'grumpy old men' in new campaign ad

    03:40
  • UP NEXT

    Nikki Haley says Trump has always been 'his own worst enemy’: Full interview

    23:23

  • Where could Haley pick up delegates after NH? Chuck Todd and Steve Kornacki explain.

    06:15

  • Chuck Todd: Turnout in New Hampshire revealed ‘a really good night for Joe Biden’

    04:36

  • NH GOP chair says Haley should ‘reassess’ and not ‘prolong the pain’

    02:30

  • January 23 — New Hampshire Primaries

    02:00:05

  • Trump's victory speech in New Hampshire fact-checked by NBC News

    03:56

  • Ramaswamy urges Nikki Haley to drop out of primary

    06:48

  • 'This race is far from over,' Haley says after Trump wins N.H. primary

    10:37

  • NBC News projects Trump wins New Hampshire Republican primary

    03:20

  • Biden aides leaving White House for campaign leadership roles

    01:39

  • NBC News projects Joe Biden won the New Hampshire Democratic primary

    02:29

  • Majority of GOP primary voters in N.H. oppose federal law banning abortions nationwide

    01:41

  • At least 10 communities in N.H. running low on GOP ballots

    02:29

  • Haley on Trump guessing she will drop out: 'I don't do what he tells me to'

    01:33

  • Ron DeSantis suspends his 2024 presidential campaign

    03:17

  • How DeSantis dropping out could impact the 2024 race

    03:05

  • What DeSantis suspending his campaign could mean for Haley

    02:02

  • DeSantis drops out of 2024 presidential race, endorses Trump

    05:21

  • Full special report: Ron DeSantis suspends 2024 presidential campaign

    20:02

NBC News NOW

Haley calls Trump and Biden 'grumpy old men' in new campaign ad

03:40

Nikki Haley took aim at former President Trump and President Biden's ages in a new campaign attack ad titled "grumpy old men," calling both of them "drama divas," "debate dodgers" and "stumbling seniors." This comes as Haley has opted out of the Nevada caucus and faces an uphill battle against Trump in her home state of South Carolina.Feb. 1, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Haley calls Trump and Biden 'grumpy old men' in new campaign ad

    03:40
  • UP NEXT

    Nikki Haley says Trump has always been 'his own worst enemy’: Full interview

    23:23

  • Where could Haley pick up delegates after NH? Chuck Todd and Steve Kornacki explain.

    06:15

  • Chuck Todd: Turnout in New Hampshire revealed ‘a really good night for Joe Biden’

    04:36

  • NH GOP chair says Haley should ‘reassess’ and not ‘prolong the pain’

    02:30

  • January 23 — New Hampshire Primaries

    02:00:05
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All