NBC News NOW

Haley outvoted by 'none of these candidates' in Nevada GOP primary 

01:47

Presidential candidate Nikki Haley lost to 'none of these candidates' in the Nevada GOP primary on Tuesday. NBC News' Hallie Jackson breaks down how these results may affect the future of her campaign. Feb. 8, 2024

