Haley's campaign manager says she will 'fight for every inch' in the GOP primary

Lindsey Graham gets booed during Trump South Carolina victory remarks01:10
Trump speaks after being projected to win South Carolina GOP primary01:00
NBC News projects Trump wins South Carolina GOP primary02:01
- Now Playing
Haley's campaign manager says she will 'fight for every inch' in the GOP primary02:43
- UP NEXT
GOP delegate rules will make it hard for Haley to thrive in South Carolina01:47
Trump far ahead in polls on eve of South Carolina primary01:39
Nikki Haley echoes past criticisms of Trump in 202401:44
2024 campaigns court Black women voters in South Carolina primary01:53
Why the Haley campaign may expect to lose the South Carolina primary01:49
Lara Trump says GOP voters would support RNC paying Trump’s legal bills00:50
Nikki Haley sides with Alabama court decision on frozen embryos02:34
Haley vows to press on with presidential campaign01:40
Haley vows to stay in the race: 'I'm not going anywhere'01:45
Nikki Haley: Trump has become 'diminished,' 'unhinged' since 201606:45
Democrat Tom Suozzi wins N.Y. special election to replace George Santos01:23
Full interview: Nikki Haley says Trump is ‘not qualified to be president’22:39
Jared Kushner says he would not join a second Trump administration03:39
Haley to Trump: Why should ‘military families trust you?’01:03
Nikki Haley loses Nevada Republican primary to nobody04:12
Nikki Haley loses to ‘none of these candidates’ in Nevada GOP primary00:59
Lindsey Graham gets booed during Trump South Carolina victory remarks01:10
Trump speaks after being projected to win South Carolina GOP primary01:00
NBC News projects Trump wins South Carolina GOP primary02:01
- Now Playing
Haley's campaign manager says she will 'fight for every inch' in the GOP primary02:43
- UP NEXT
GOP delegate rules will make it hard for Haley to thrive in South Carolina01:47
Trump far ahead in polls on eve of South Carolina primary01:39
Play All