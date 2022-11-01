IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

Halloween celebrations across country marred by violence

02:54

Violence erupted at parties across the U.S. as the country saw a series of deadly shootings Halloween weekend. NBC News’ Niala Charles reports on the violence surrounding the Halloween holiday and how experts say the night of October 31st is historically more violent than other days of the year. Nov. 1, 2022

