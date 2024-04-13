IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Harris criticized Trump over abortion access during Arizona rally
April 13, 202403:26
NBC News NOW

Harris criticized Trump over abortion access during Arizona rally

03:26

Vice President Kamala Harris criticized former President Trump over abortion access during a rally in Tucson, Arizona. Harris resurfaced remarks that Trump made during his campaign in 2016. This comes after the state Supreme Court upheld a ruling that would allow a total abortion ban in the state. April 13, 2024

