IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

EXCLUSIVE: Teacher shot by 6-year-old texted dire warning to a loved one before she was wounded, source says

  • 'It's a miracle': Mother of man swept out to sea recalls rescuing him

    03:54
  • Now Playing

    Harris will meet families of Monterey Park mass shooting victims

    02:34
  • UP NEXT

    Texas sees tornado and snow as severe weather sweeps across the nation

    05:31

  • Germany confirms it will send tanks to Ukraine, U.S. may follow suit

    02:23

  • Grievances and belief in conspiracy theories motivate many mass attacks, Secret Service report says

    05:25

  • Court will hear arguments on public release of Trump Georgia election probe report

    02:24

  • An 18-year-old faces murder charges after two students killed at Iowa charter school

    02:06

  • Several senior Ukrainian officials resign after corruption allegations

    01:46

  • 'When are we going to stop?': Half Moon Bay mayor speaks out on gun violence

    03:49

  • Legendary Hawaiian surf contest showcases women alongside men for the first time

    04:46

  • Why it could be a challenge to find an impartial jury for murder trial of Alex Murdaugh 

    03:20

  • Google parent company Alphabet announces 12K job cuts

    00:35

  • Germany hesitant to send tanks to Ukraine as NATO discusses weapon supplies

    03:19

  • Biden pledges support ‘every step of the way’ as California recovers from storms 

    04:43

  • Rep. George Santos denies claims he performed as a drag queen

    03:31

  • March for Life returns to Washington for first time since overturning of Roe v. Wade

    03:41

  • Do prosecutors have enough evidence to find Alec Baldwin guilty?

    06:10

  • Flo Rida wins $82 million lawsuit against Celsius energy drink

    03:27

  • Zenobia Shroff opens up about making Hollywood more inclusive

    04:43

  • Ukrainian authorities begin investigating deadly helicopter crash

    02:22

NBC News NOW

Harris will meet families of Monterey Park mass shooting victims

02:34

Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to her home state, California, and visit with the families of victims killed in the Monterey Park mass shooting. NBC News' Ken Dilanian reports on the 11 people killed, who were mostly between the ages of 50 and 70. Jan. 25, 2023

  • 'It's a miracle': Mother of man swept out to sea recalls rescuing him

    03:54
  • Now Playing

    Harris will meet families of Monterey Park mass shooting victims

    02:34
  • UP NEXT

    Texas sees tornado and snow as severe weather sweeps across the nation

    05:31

  • Germany confirms it will send tanks to Ukraine, U.S. may follow suit

    02:23

  • Grievances and belief in conspiracy theories motivate many mass attacks, Secret Service report says

    05:25

  • Court will hear arguments on public release of Trump Georgia election probe report

    02:24

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All