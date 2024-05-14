IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Archewell Foundation found delinquent over unpaid fees
May 14, 202402:04
The charity founded by Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, has been found delinquent in California and cannot raise money because the state has determined Archewell Foundation has not paid its annual registration fees or submitted an annual report. A source close to Archewell told NBC News that the group’s initial check was lost in the mail but payment has been resubmitted.May 14, 2024

