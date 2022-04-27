IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Harvard announces $100 million fund after new study finds ties to slavery

Harvard announces $100 million fund after new study finds ties to slavery

Harvard University announces plans to spend $100 million to address its deep connections to wealth generated from slave labor. A report shows that Harvard’s faculty and staff enslaved at least 70 people and in the first half of the 1800s, slavery profiteers accounted for more than a third of private donations. April 27, 2022

