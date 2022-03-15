Harvard students create website to help Ukrainian refugees find homes
As a humanitarian crisis unfolds on the Ukrainian border, two Harvard University students decided to help by creating a website that links refugees with hosts around the world. With thousands having signed up so far, Marco Burstein, one of the creators of Ukraine Take Shelter, joins News NOW to share why they felt compelled to help Ukrainian refugees and how they would like to see the site grow. March 15, 2022
