    Claudine Gay steps down as Harvard University president

Claudine Gay steps down as Harvard University president

03:05

Harvard University President Claudine Gay is stepping down. In a letter, Gay stated that it is "in the best interest" of the university that she resign. This comes as Gay has faced allegations of plagiarism and criticism over her testimony at a congressional hearing on antisemitism.Jan. 2, 2024

