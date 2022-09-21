IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Hatchet-wielding New York man released without bail

Hatchet-wielding New York man released without bail

A New York man was caught on camera wielding a hatchet inside a McDonald's and was later released without bail. The viral video grabbed the attention of Governor Kathy Hochul who seemingly called out the D.A. for how the man was eligible for release. NBC News’ Steven Romo reports. Sept. 21, 2022

