NBC News NOW

Hawaii couple accused of stealing identities of dead babies, criminal complaint says

03:40

A married couple in Hawaii are accused of stealing the identifies of two deceased babies decades ago, according to a criminal complaint from the U.S. State Department. The government also submitted photos of the couple in what appeared to be KGB uniforms in an effort to deny them bail. NBC News' Steven Romo reports.July 29, 2022

