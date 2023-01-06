IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano erupts again

03:10

One of the world's most active volcanos, Hawaii’s Kilauea, has erupted almost one month after its last eruption stopped. NBC News’ Marissa Parra has more on why officials have lowered the status from a warning to a watch when evaluating possible hazards. Jan. 6, 2023

