NBC News NOW

Hawaiian surfer dies after shark encounter off coast of Maui

02:07

A surfer off the coast of Maui was attacked by a suspected tiger shark, lost his leg before first responders arrived and later died from his injuries. NBC's Liz Kreutz spoke to the witness who called for help, who described the chilling moment he saw the surfer get attacked. Jan. 2, 2024

