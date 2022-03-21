IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

Hawley questions Jackson’s ‘leniency’ on child porn offender sentences during opening statement

03:25

During his opening statement, Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., noted several examples where Jackson's sentences to convicted child porn offenders were below what prosecutors in the cases had recommended, highlighting his claim she isn't tough enough on sex offenders. March 21, 2022

Best of NBC News

