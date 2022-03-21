Hawley questions Jackson’s ‘leniency’ on child porn offender sentences during opening statement
During his opening statement, Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., noted several examples where Jackson's sentences to convicted child porn offenders were below what prosecutors in the cases had recommended, highlighting his claim she isn't tough enough on sex offenders. March 21, 2022
