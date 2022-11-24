IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Georgia deputies arrested for beating inmate

    03:49
  • Now Playing

    HBCU calls for investigation after traffic stop turned to search for drugs

    03:23
  • UP NEXT

    Father and son face attempted murder charges in Fedex shooting

    01:35

  • Three officers arrested in Georgia jail beating

    01:37

  • Todd and Julie Chrisley sentenced to combined 19 years in prison

    03:20

  • Inside joint effort between U.S., Colombia law enforcement to combat cartels

    05:18

  • Driver accused of plowing into Massachusetts Apple store charged with reckless homicide

    01:55

  • Mother of missing Georgia toddler arrested, accused of murder

    01:49

  • Todd and Julie Chrisley sentenced to prison for fraud, tax crimes

    02:02

  • Idaho murders: Police expand search area, first victim laid to rest

    02:21

  • Car smashes through Apple store in Massachusetts, killing 1

    00:21

  • Memorial grows for victims killed in Colorado LGBTQ nightclub shooting

    00:31

  • Police rule out suspects in killings of four Idaho college students

    02:39

  • Colorado Springs mayor says hero who disarmed Club Q gunman was trying to protect his family

    00:37

  • Four dead following reported Oklahoma hostage situation

    02:03

  • Hundreds of mourners attend funeral for N.C. woman found dead in Mexico

    01:56

  • Off-duty Vermont deputy shot by New York police after gunfight

    01:57

  • Officials identify suspect in Colorado Springs gay nightclub shooting, motive still unknown

    01:07

  • L.A. driver who struck sheriff recruits released from jail 

    01:46

  • Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes sentenced to 11 years in prison

    05:36

NBC News NOW

HBCU calls for investigation after traffic stop turned to search for drugs

03:23

Faculty of a historically Black college in North Carolina is filing a complaint to the Department of Justice after a minor traffic stop involving a bus carrying their students turned into a drug search. NBC News’ Niala Charles reports on how the police are claiming it was a routine search while the school insists it was racial profiling. Nov. 24, 2022

  • Georgia deputies arrested for beating inmate

    03:49
  • Now Playing

    HBCU calls for investigation after traffic stop turned to search for drugs

    03:23
  • UP NEXT

    Father and son face attempted murder charges in Fedex shooting

    01:35

  • Three officers arrested in Georgia jail beating

    01:37

  • Todd and Julie Chrisley sentenced to combined 19 years in prison

    03:20

  • Inside joint effort between U.S., Colombia law enforcement to combat cartels

    05:18

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All