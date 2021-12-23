New documentary examines the 90s Beanie Baby craze over 20 years later
03:48
Share this -
copied
20 years after Beanie Babies saw kids across the U.S. collecting the colorful stuffed animals and parents rushing to toy stores, HBO Max is set to release “Beanie Mania,” a documentary that examines what was behind the craze. Yemisi Brookes, the director of that film, joins News NOW to explain how the story is about much more than a stuffed toy. Dec. 23, 2021
Now Playing
New documentary examines the 90s Beanie Baby craze over 20 years later
03:48
UP NEXT
House committee calls on Rep. Jim Jordan to provide information on Jan. 6 Capitol riot
03:29
Omicron cases detected in all 50 states as hospitalizations rise
03:47
Mayors make crypto push despite the environmental burden
04:23
Biden extends pause on student loan payments
04:21
FDA authorizes first Covid antiviral pill for emergency use