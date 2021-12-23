IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

New documentary examines the 90s Beanie Baby craze over 20 years later

03:48

20 years after Beanie Babies saw kids across the U.S. collecting the colorful stuffed animals and parents rushing to toy stores, HBO Max is set to release “Beanie Mania,” a documentary that examines what was behind the craze. Yemisi Brookes, the director of that film, joins News NOW to explain how the story is about much more than a stuffed toy.    Dec. 23, 2021

