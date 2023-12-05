Head of Miss Nicaragua pageant accused of promoting anti-government contestants

- Now Playing
Head of Miss Nicaragua pageant accused of promoting anti-government contestants02:50
- UP NEXT
American tourist killed in Bahamas shark attack02:14
At least 11 dead after volcano erupts in Indonesia01:38
Paris stabbing suspect was imprisoned for previous terrorist plot02:28
Cellphone video captures gunfire during Israeli 'counterterrorist' operation in the West Bank00:44
COP28: Oil companies agree to reduce methane emissions to zero by 203003:31
US Navy warship shoots down drones heading toward it off Yemen01:58
Two killed as house destroyed by blast in Khan Younis00:48
Kim Jong Un urges North Korea to produce more babies00:36
Deadly eruption of Indonesia's Mount Marapi volcano traps climbers00:41
USS Carney responded after attacks on civilian ships in Red Sea, Defense officials confirm02:00
Man kills German tourist in knife attack near Eiffel Tower, police report01:14
Four killed in Catholic Mass bombing in the Philippines00:58
Israel resumes bombardment of Gaza after collapse of fragile truce with Hamas02:58
Extensive airstrikes destroy Khan Younis residential complex01:10
Fighting resumes in Gaza after cease-fire ends03:09
Son of hostage still in Gaza speaks out as fighting resumes01:49
Israel releases video of Gaza airstrikes as war resumes01:15
COP28 climate summit begins in Dubai amid climate crisis03:35
A new stove helps this elderly Ukrainian to face the winter despite war01:06
- Now Playing
Head of Miss Nicaragua pageant accused of promoting anti-government contestants02:50
- UP NEXT
American tourist killed in Bahamas shark attack02:14
At least 11 dead after volcano erupts in Indonesia01:38
Paris stabbing suspect was imprisoned for previous terrorist plot02:28
Cellphone video captures gunfire during Israeli 'counterterrorist' operation in the West Bank00:44
COP28: Oil companies agree to reduce methane emissions to zero by 203003:31
Play All