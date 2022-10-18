IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Head of Ukraine's nuclear power accuses Russia of mismanaging major power plant

05:15

NBC News’ Cal Perry sits down with the head of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant Petro Kotin who is pleading for international help as deteriorating conditions at the plant could cause a nuclear disaster. Kotin is also accusing the Russians of torturing and killing Ukrainian personnel. Oct. 18, 2022

