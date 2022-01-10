Health care system overwhelmed as U.S. surpasses 60 million Covid cases
The U.S. has now surpassed 60 million Covid-19 cases since the pandemic began as the country’s health care system struggles to cope with the surging omicron variant. NBC News’ Erika Edwards explains how the new variant is impacting nationwide cases and why Covid-19 might be higher than what is being reported. Jan. 10, 2022
