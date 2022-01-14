Health care system strained as worker burnout increases
03:13
Share this -
copied
A new survey shows a dire strain on the health care system as nearly 1 in 5 health care workers have quit since the beginning of the pandemic. NBC News’ Priscilla Thompson spoke to some of those workers who have been on the front lines even before the onset of Covid-19.Jan. 14, 2022
Journalists and activists in El Salvador targeted in cell phone hacking
03:28
Now Playing
Health care system strained as worker burnout increases
03:13
UP NEXT
Illinois judge overturns sexual assault conviction sparking outrage
02:40
Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, suspected in alleged battery incident in L.A.
00:19
Utah police now admitting a mistake in the Gabby Petito case
02:22
Leader of Oath Keeper militia, 10 others charged with 'seditious conspiracy'