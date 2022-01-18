Health experts hope omicron variant could help Covid reach endemic stage
The U.S. has recorded more than 66 million Covid-19 cases since the pandemic began, according to an NBC News poll, with more than 130 thousand Americans hospitalized with the virus. NBC News medical reporter Erika Edwards breaks down whether cases are declining in some parts of the country and what health experts are saying about a possible endemic stage. Jan. 18, 2022
