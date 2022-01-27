Health experts track U.S. spread of Covid omicron subvariant
04:32
Share this -
copied
At least 22 states have detected a Covid-19 omicron subvariant, but health experts say it is not yet clear how dangerous it could be. Professor of Anesthesiology and Critical Care Medicine, Dr. Ebony Jade Hilton, joins News NOW to explain how the omicron subvariant differs from the original strain and whether the U.S. should be concerned about its spread. Jan. 27, 2022
National Guard soldiers deployed as substitute teachers in New Mexico
04:12
Could climate change pose a lasting threat to future Winter Olympics?
05:06
Now Playing
Health experts track U.S. spread of Covid omicron subvariant
04:32
UP NEXT
Measuring Justice Breyer’s lasting legacy of liberal opinions
03:44
A look into the life and legacy of Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer
15:15
18-year-old arrested for murder after botched kidnapping plot using Snapchat