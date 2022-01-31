Health experts warn Covid ‘stealth variant’ is spreading around the country

Some health experts say that the U.S. appears to be over the peak of the omicron variant, but also warn that a so-called “stealth variant” has been detected in many parts of the country. Emergency physician and former Pandemic and Emerging Threats Coordinator at the Office of Global Affairs, Dr. Mario Ramirez, joins News NOW to explain how the new variant could impact the recovery from the surge in omicron cases. Jan. 31, 2022