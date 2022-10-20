Health experts warn of new Omicron subvariants as winter approaches

As winter approaches, health experts are warning of new Covid-19 Omicron subvariants that are able to dodge immune defenses, posing a threat to both vaccinated and previously infected people. NBC News medical fellow Dr. Akshay Syal breaks down whether the new Omicron subvariants could cause a spike in cases and whether Covid-19 vaccine booster shots can still protect people against the virus.Oct. 20, 2022