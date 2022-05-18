Heard faces a barrage of questioning from Depp's legal team in defamation trial

Experts question why New York's red flag law didn't prevent the Buffalo shooting02:18
- Now Playing
Heard faces a barrage of questioning from Depp's legal team in defamation trial03:44
- UP NEXT
Dallas police arrest suspect in Asian-owned hair salon shooting02:03
How the ‘memeification’ of Amber Heard affects domestic violence survivors06:42
Border tunnel found in San Diego used to smuggle cocaine, meth, and heroin00:56
Amber Heard: I got 'Aquaman' role by auditioning, not because of Johnny Depp01:18
'An act of hate': Buffalo mass shooting condemned by New York District Attorney01:27
Amber Heard faces first day of cross examination in defamation trial03:32
Remembering those lost in Buffalo shooting01:59
Texas manhunt continues for convicted murderer who escaped from transport bus02:06
A closer look at 'great replacement' white supremacy ideology allegedly cited by Buffalo shooter02:01
Heard clarifies makeup use, explains how she covered bruises after Depp’s alleged attacks05:29
Parishioners hog-tie gunman during California church shooting01:23
Amber Heard: ‘I would have to resort to reactively hitting’ Johnny Depp in defense03:34
Chicago to enforce curfew after Millennium Park shooting01:02
Amber Heard expected to face cross-examination from Johnny Depp’s lawyers03:11
Churchgoers in California detain gunman in deadly attack00:34
WNBA player Brittney Griner's detention in Russia extended one month02:51
Violence erupts at funeral for Palestinian journalist killed covering Israeli military raid02:41
Three charged in death of child during exorcism at backyard church02:21
Experts question why New York's red flag law didn't prevent the Buffalo shooting02:18
- Now Playing
Heard faces a barrage of questioning from Depp's legal team in defamation trial03:44
- UP NEXT
Dallas police arrest suspect in Asian-owned hair salon shooting02:03
How the ‘memeification’ of Amber Heard affects domestic violence survivors06:42
Border tunnel found in San Diego used to smuggle cocaine, meth, and heroin00:56
Amber Heard: I got 'Aquaman' role by auditioning, not because of Johnny Depp01:18
Play All