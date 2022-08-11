IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Heavy rainfall in South Korea kills at least 10

Heavy rainfall in South Korea kills at least 10

South Korea's capital region is swapped by heavy rains, turning roads into rivers and trapping those who live in semi-underground homes. NBC News' Matt Bradley has more on the flooding that is highlighting the city's housing crisis after at least 10 people were killed. Aug. 11, 2022

