Helicopter journalist recalls capturing O.J. Simpson Ford Bronco chase
April 12, 202405:35

In 1994 when officials charged O.J. Simpson with the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman, he attempted to evade arrest. What resulted was an infamous hourslong police chase along Southern California's highways in his white Ford Bronco while 95 million people watched on TV. Marika Gerrard is the helicopter journalist who filmed the chase. She speaks with Tom Llamas about capturing that momentous event.April 12, 2024

