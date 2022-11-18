IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

Hellscape: Inside the meltdowns at Twitter and FTX

26:29

Elon Musk said he didn't want Twitter to become a "free-for-all hellscape" but his short tenure at the top is being marked by chaos – layoffs, resignations, and concerns about security and misinformation. Can the social media giant survive? One giant that didn't make it – FTX. The crypto exchange went from billions to bankruptcy in a matter of days. How did this stunning downfall happen? Jake Ward explains these meltdowns and their implications with the help of reporters who are tracking every new jaw dropping development.Nov. 18, 2022

