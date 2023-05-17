IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    High mortality rate among Black Americans has caused 1.63 million excess deaths over two decades

    03:58
  • UP NEXT

    Twitter CEO Elon Musk addresses conspiracy theories in CNBC interview

    02:25

  • Supreme Court to hear case on document access tied to Trump’s D.C. hotel

    04:18

  • New polling shows Kentucky AG Cameron ahead in GOP primary for governor

    02:26

  • U.N. will commemorate 75th anniversary of Palestinian’s ‘Nakba’

    03:23

  • New research may reveal why Lyme disease causes chronic symptoms for some

    03:35

  • What happens now that Title 42 has ended?

    03:47

  • How Chicago is preparing for the end of Title 42

    03:13

  • Daniel Penny in police custody over the death of Jordan Neely

    02:45

  • CDC monitoring cases of drug-resistant ringworm

    02:46

  • What’s the difference between Title 42 and Title 8?

    03:38

  • Trump doubles down on 2020 fraud claims during presidential town hall

    04:24

  • Biden blames Republicans for ‘holding economy hostage’ over debt ceiling

    03:55

  • Rep. Santos vows to ‘fight the witch hunt’ after 13-count federal indictment

    04:27

  • What impact could ending Title 42 have on border cities?

    04:12

  • April inflation report shows consumer prices for all items rises 0.4%

    04:27

  • Israel launches deadly airstrikes in Gaza for second day

    03:19

  • Border cities brace for migrant surge ahead of Title 42's end

    04:18

  • Biden and congressional leaders at impasse on debt ceiling after ‘tense’ meeting

    05:28

  • Rep. George Santos expected in court on federal charges

    03:55

NBC News NOW

High mortality rate among Black Americans has caused 1.63 million excess deaths over two decades

03:58

A new Journal of the American Medical Association study shows that a higher mortality rate among Black Americans resulted in 1.63 million excess deaths over 22 years. NBC News medical contributor Dr. Uche Blackstock explains how Covid-19 factored into the research and how excessive deaths affect the mental health of families.May 17, 2023

  • Now Playing

    High mortality rate among Black Americans has caused 1.63 million excess deaths over two decades

    03:58
  • UP NEXT

    Twitter CEO Elon Musk addresses conspiracy theories in CNBC interview

    02:25

  • Supreme Court to hear case on document access tied to Trump’s D.C. hotel

    04:18

  • New polling shows Kentucky AG Cameron ahead in GOP primary for governor

    02:26

  • U.N. will commemorate 75th anniversary of Palestinian’s ‘Nakba’

    03:23

  • New research may reveal why Lyme disease causes chronic symptoms for some

    03:35

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All