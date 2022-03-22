Higher gas prices leading to surge of fuel heists

Experts are saying high gas prices may be fueling the surge in theft at gas stations across the U.S. NBC News’ Jesse Kirsch reports from LA where prices are some of the highest in the country. March 22, 2022
