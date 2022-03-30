Historic California gold mine looks to reopen as gold prices remain high
04:47
The historic Idaho-Maryland gold mine in Grass Valley, CA is looking to reopen due to the continued high value of gold. The mine is on the verge of reopening pending county approval over the objection of many local residents and businesses. March 30, 2022
