IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Hundreds of kids connect with incarcerated parents through holiday program

    02:47
  • UP NEXT

    How snowstorms in the Great Plains could affect the holiday travel rush

    05:08

  • Museum of Lost Memories reunites people with lost photos, videos and more

    04:33

  • Police confirm Marjorie Taylor Greene was target of swatting incident on Christmas

    00:31

  • Blizzards and ice making for white, and potentially dangerous, Christmas

    02:09

  • U.N. approves Gaza aid resolution while the U.S. abstains

    02:35

  • Supreme Court rejects request to immediately hear Trump immunity claim

    02:05

  • Prague declares day of mourning after historic deadly shooting 

    02:39

  • The biggest climate stories of 2023

    03:04

  • Government struggling to keep up as record number of migrants cross border

    03:42

  • Prague shooting death toll rises to at least 14 people

    02:54

  • Rite Aid to face five-year facial recognition technology ban

    02:41

  • West Coast storm could impact busy holiday travel season

    04:02

  • ACLU of Texas suing state for law allowing arrest of migrants who illegally cross border

    02:55

  • Justice Sandra Day O’Connor celebrated during her funeral as a 'pioneer'

    02:08

  • Defense Secretary Austin meets with Israeli leaders to discuss new humanitarian pause in Gaza

    03:14

  • What parents need to know about the applesauce recall due to lead poisoning

    01:40

  • Actor Jonathan Majors found guilty of assault of ex-girlfriend

    03:04

  • How the State Department is revamping the passport renewal process

    02:40

  • Pope Francis approves priests to bless same-sex couples

    02:15

NBC News NOW

Hundreds of kids connect with incarcerated parents through holiday program

02:47

Christmas can be difficult for parents who are serving time in prison. NBC News' Shaquille Brewster shares how an annual program helps to fulfill the Christmas wishes of children of incarcerated parents to keep the spirit alive for the kids and those behind bars. Dec. 26, 2023

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Hundreds of kids connect with incarcerated parents through holiday program

    02:47
  • UP NEXT

    How snowstorms in the Great Plains could affect the holiday travel rush

    05:08

  • Museum of Lost Memories reunites people with lost photos, videos and more

    04:33

  • Police confirm Marjorie Taylor Greene was target of swatting incident on Christmas

    00:31

  • Blizzards and ice making for white, and potentially dangerous, Christmas

    02:09

  • U.N. approves Gaza aid resolution while the U.S. abstains

    02:35
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All