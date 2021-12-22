Holiday travel complicated by Covid surge, airport fights
Despite the omicron variant surge the TSA’s numbers already showing the largest amount of flyers in two years. But in those crowds some passengers are losing their tempers and fights are breaking out. NBC News’ Ellison Barber looks at how holiday travel is going. Dec. 22, 2021
