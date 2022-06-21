IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Missouri father-daughter duo perform heart surgery

    02:06

  • Colombia elects first leftist president, Afro-Colombian female vice president

    03:03

  • Biden battles economic fears, insists recession can be avoided

    02:51
    Holiday weekend mass shootings leave several dead across U.S.

    03:24
    British government approves Wikileaks founder Julian Assange's extradition to U.S.

    02:38

  • Pilot rescued with help of paddleboarder after crashing into Texas lake

    01:28

  • Kevin Spacey appears in U.K. court over four sexual abuse charges

    02:56

  • Bodies of murdered British journalist and researcher recovered in Amazon

    03:00

  • FIFA announces 2026 World Cup host cities

    00:24

  • GOP Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker acknowledges he has four children

    02:41

  • Elementary school celebrates beloved custodian

    01:26

  • Cryptocurrency collapse wreaking havoc on investors

    02:41

  • Thieves turning to cutting edge technology to steal cars

    02:48

  • GOP Georgia Senate nominee Herschel Walker reveals son never mentioned publicly

    03:12

  • Texas mother advertises 'family for hire' to help pay bills

    02:13

  • El Salvador loses its crypto investment as Bitcoin shares fall

    03:11

  • Watch: Stray dog wanders into San Diego gorilla enclosure

    01:58

  • Russia extends Brittney Griner's detention, according to state media

    02:43

  • U.S heat wave fuels massive wildfires across Southwest

    02:39

  • Brazilian authorities deny reports of bodies found in missing journalist search

    02:49

NBC News NOW

Holiday weekend mass shootings leave several dead across U.S.

03:24

A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed at an unpermitted Juneteenth celebration in Washington D.C. NBC News’ Steven Romo reports on multiple mass shootings that occurred in the U.S. over the Juneteenth holiday weekend. June 21, 2022

  • Now Playing

  • UP NEXT

