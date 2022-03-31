Two Holocaust survivors reunited after 79 years at a benefit dinner for the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum. The two men then realized that they lived only 40 miles apart in southern Florida.March 31, 2022
ALS drug fails to win recommendation from FDA advisory panel
06:49
El Salvador intensifies crackdown on gang activity after deadliest day in 30 years
04:58
Israel battles wave of terrorist attacks
02:14
Long Island cold case solved with DNA evidence after 42 years
04:03
Now Playing
Holocaust survivors reunite after 79 years
01:59
UP NEXT
Company says smart gun technology could prevent accidental shootings