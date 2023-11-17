IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Pro-Palestinian demonstrators rally in Washington, D.C.

    00:50

  • Growing concerns over antisemitism and disinformation on social media

    02:16

  • Inside Israel’s race to interrogate Hamas suspects in aftermath of terror attacks

    01:54

  • 17-year-old Palestinian American’s journey out of Gaza

    02:17

  • Israel announces death of second Hamas hostage found near Al-Shifa hospital

    02:53

  • Israel will ‘likely’ need security presence in Gaza after war, retired general says

    06:18

  • Talks to secure release of hostages in Gaza are ‘very fluid’

    04:19
    Holocaust survivors voice their concerns about the rise of antisemitism

    02:40
    California authorities announce arrest in death of protester

    02:32

  • Two bodies of Israeli hostages recovered near Gaza hospital

    03:50

  • Dozens of injured Palestinians rushed to a hospital after an explosion near Khan Younis

    00:50

  • Hundreds march in Israel to demand urgent action over hostages held in Gaza

    00:56

  • Israeli forces conduct a deadly raid on Palestinian refugee camp in Jenin

    01:32

  • Epidemic of Hate: Antisemitism on the rise

    27:20

  • Protesters shut down San Francisco’s Bay Bridge

    02:15

  • Professor arrested after Jewish man’s death during California protest

    02:59

  • Israel releases video it says shows Hamas tunnel after Al-Shifa hospital raid

    03:18

  • How war images on social media can your affect mental health

    02:47

  • IDF: Body of hostage found near Gaza hospital

    02:55

  • Conditions deteriorate inside Gaza's Al-Shifa hospital

    05:02

Holocaust survivors voice their concerns about the rise of antisemitism

02:40

As part of the NBC News Now special "Epidemic of Hate: Antisemitism on the Rise," Holocaust survivors share their stories and voice their concerns about the rise of antisemitism in the U.S. since the start of the Israel-Hamas war.Nov. 17, 2023

