NBC News NOW

Homeland Security watchdog accuses Secret Service of deleting text messages around time of Jan. 6

03:24

The Department of Homeland Security’s inspector general sent a letter to congressional committees saying that many Secret Service text messages from January 5 and 6, 2021, were erased “as part of a device-replacement program." The Secret Service has denied the allegations, saying, "The insinuation that the Secret Service maliciously deleted text messages following a request is false." NBC News’ Sahil Kapur reports.July 15, 2022

