NBC News NOW

Homeowners turn to firewood as heating prices rise

02:36

People across the U.S. are continuously seeing high prices on everyday goods and services including heat. As winter is in full effect, NBC’s Gary Grumbach explains why many households are turning to firewood to heat their homes to help offset costs. Jan. 24, 2023

