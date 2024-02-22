IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Honduras ex-president on trial for allegedly running country as 'narco state'
Feb. 22, 202403:13
Honduras ex-president on trial for allegedly running country as 'narco state'

03:13

Former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández is on trial for being accused of running his country as a "narco state," while receiving millions of dollars from the U.S. to crack down on drugs. Hernández has dismissed the accusations. Feb. 22, 2024

