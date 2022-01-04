Hong Kong activist sentenced to prison for organizing Tiananmen vigil

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
How 3D printers could be used to solve the U.S. housing crisis02:19
Attorneys for Prince Andrew ask federal judge to dismiss lawsuit from Virginia Giuffre02:53
Now Playing
Hong Kong activist sentenced to prison for organizing Tiananmen vigil00:14
UP NEXT
Experts say wastewater samples reveal record levels of Covid across U.S.04:01
Biden discusses efforts to 'keep the schools open' during Covid response meeting02:00
Prosecutor drops groping charge against Cuomo00:23
'A very scary way to start 2022' NBC correspondent recalls being stuck in Virginia traffic jam02:36
Opponents of Texas abortion law ask Supreme Court to expedite challenge02:09
School districts struggle with staffing shortages amid nationwide Covid surge03:37
How China plans to keep the Beijing Winter Olympics safe from Covid outbreaks01:59
How restrictive voting laws could impact the 2022 midterm elections02:46
Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes faces up to 20 years in prison after being found guilty of fraud05:50
New Jersey Covid hospitalizations soar amid ICU staffing shortage05:50
Watch moment baby hears parents for first time02:20
Epstein settlement with woman accusing Prince Andrew unsealed02:17
Daring cold-weather rescues caught on camera02:34
Jan. 6 House committee has evidence Ivanka Trump asked president to intervene01:16
New Yorkers struggle to get tests as Covid cases surge03:39
Elizabeth Holmes found guilty on four counts of fraud03:25
How new California law requiring gender-neutral toy sections could change kids TV02:28
Hong Kong activist sentenced to prison for organizing Tiananmen vigil00:14
A pro-democracy activist in Hong Kong was sentenced to 15 months in prison for organizing a Tiananmen Square vigil. Jan. 4, 2022
How 3D printers could be used to solve the U.S. housing crisis02:19
Attorneys for Prince Andrew ask federal judge to dismiss lawsuit from Virginia Giuffre02:53
Now Playing
Hong Kong activist sentenced to prison for organizing Tiananmen vigil00:14
UP NEXT
Experts say wastewater samples reveal record levels of Covid across U.S.04:01
Biden discusses efforts to 'keep the schools open' during Covid response meeting02:00
Prosecutor drops groping charge against Cuomo00:23