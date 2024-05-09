IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Hong Kong is losing most of its iconic neon signs
May 9, 2024
    Hong Kong is losing most of its iconic neon signs

Hong Kong is losing most of its iconic neon signs

Hong Kong’s iconic neon-soaked streets are losing their luster due to new safety regulations. An estimated 500 signs remain, down from the peak of 150,000. Janis Mackey Frayer reports on the residents who fear the city is losing an essential part of its identity.May 9, 2024

