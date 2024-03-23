IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Hong Kong passes new controversial national security law
March 23, 202403:45
Hong Kong has passed a new national security law called Article 23, which covers acts of treason, subversion, and foreign interference. The article expands on a national security law imposed by China in 2020. March 23, 2024

